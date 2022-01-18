Swedish spy agency investigates drone sightings at three nuclear power plants

January 18, 2022 by Joseph Fitsanakis

SWEDEN’S DOMESTIC SECURITY AGENCY said it had taken over from the police an investigation into sightings of unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, at three nuclear power plants. On Monday, the Swedish Security Service, known by its Swedish acronym, SAPO, confirmed earlier reports that a large-size drone had been spotted on Friday by security guards over the Forsmark Nuclear Power Plant. The facility is located just short of 95 miles north of Sweden’s capital, Stockholm. It is known as the country’s largest producer of electricity, generating one sixth of its electricity supply.

Later, however, reports emerged about sightings of what appeared to be surveillance drones over Sweden’s two other nuclear power plants—namely the Oskarshamn Nuclear Power Plant, located on Sweden’s southeastern Baltic Sea coast, and the Ringhals Nuclear Power Plant, which is situated on the Värö Peninsula, on Sweden’s western coast. According to reports, the drones appeared to be large enough to withstand the gale force winds that were blowing over much of Sweden at the time. The drones disappeared without trace, and Swedish authorities say they have no suspects so far.

On Monday, SAPO said that it had assumed control of the probe into the drone sightings, “in order to be able to investigate the incidents in more detail”. In a report last weekend, the Reuters news agency pointed out that the drone sightings occurred a day after the Swedish military began patrolling the city of Visby, on the island of Gotland. According to Reuters, the patrols were sparked by “increased tensions” between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Like its neighboring Finland, Sweden is not a member of NATO, but there have been frequent calls in recent months for it go join, in light of renewed tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

